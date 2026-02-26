Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark Injury: Out long-term

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 7:23pm

Janmark is dealing with a chronic injury that will keep him out long-term, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Janmark was limited to 2:30 of ice time Wednesday versus the Ducks. The 33-year-old's absence will likely lead to him landing on long-term injured reserve to provide a bit of cap relief for the Oilers. In Thursday's game versus the Kings, expect the team to play short one forward.

Mattias Janmark
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Janmark See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Janmark See More
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
150 days ago
Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 4 Best Bets: Expert Picks Oilers vs. Panthers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
259 days ago
Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis
NHL
Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Best Bets: Expert Picks Panthers vs. Oilers Analysis
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
268 days ago
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23
NHL
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, April 23
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
309 days ago
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns Home
NHL
The Week Ahead: Ottawa Returns Home
Author Image
Michael Finewax
January 5, 2025