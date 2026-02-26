Mattias Janmark Injury: Out long-term

Janmark is dealing with a chronic injury that will keep him out long-term, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Janmark was limited to 2:30 of ice time Wednesday versus the Ducks. The 33-year-old's absence will likely lead to him landing on long-term injured reserve to provide a bit of cap relief for the Oilers. In Thursday's game versus the Kings, expect the team to play short one forward.