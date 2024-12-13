Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark News: Bags apple in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Janmark provided a shorthanded assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Wild.

Janmark set up Connor Brown's shortie in the second period. This was Janmark's second shorthanded point of the season, and he's up to 12 points, 16 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances. He has four assists over his last eight outings to maintain steady depth offense in a third-line role.

