Mattias Janmark News: Distributes three helpers in win
Janmark notched three assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Canucks.
Janmark helped out one goal by Corey Perry and two others from Connor Brown. The three-point effort doubled Janmark's total for the season to six (one goal, five helpers). He's added nine shots on net, eight hits and an even plus-minus rating through 15 appearances. The 31-year-old is a fixture in the Oilers' bottom six, but he won't have many games like this one, so he typically doesn't need to be rostered in fantasy.
