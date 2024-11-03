Mattias Janmark News: Fills empty cage

Janmark scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

The Flames kept a lot of pressure on the Oilers' zone with the goalie pulled, but Janmark was able to deposit the empty-netter once Edmonton got possession. This ended a six-game point drought for Janmark, and the goal was his first of the campaign. The 31-year-old defensive forward has three points, nine shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through 12 appearances this season. Janmark doesn't see power-play time and often fills a third-line role at even strength.