Mattias Janmark News: Garners helper in overtime win

Janmark logged an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

This was Janmark's first helpers since Dec. 22 versus the Senators. He also has just one goal over his last 20 outings, though it shouldn't be considered unusual for him to go through long droughts given his bottom-six role. The 32-year-old has produced 16 points, 33 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating across 54 contests in 2024-25, which is already better than his 12-point 2023-24 regular season.