Mattias Janmark News: Posts assist in overtime win

Janmark notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Janmark has four helpers over his last three games after assisting on a Darnell Nurse tally in the second period. The 31-year-old Janmark is up to one goal, six assists, 10 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 17 appearances. He's playing regularly in the bottom six, and while he's warm on offense, fantasy managers can likely find more productive options on the waiver wire in most formats.