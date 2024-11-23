Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Janmark headshot

Mattias Janmark News: Records pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Janmark notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Rangers.

Janmark set up a Darnell Nurse shorthanded tally in the first period and also fed Evan Bouchard in the middle frame. Over the last eight games, Janmark has racked up seven assists, though he's 10 outings removed from his last goal. The defensive forward is up to 10 points, 12 shots, nine hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 22 appearances. Janmark's lack of non-scoring production keeps him off the radar for most fantasy formats, though he's been an okay depth scorer so far.

