Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Approaching full health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff anticipates that Samuelsson (lower body) will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson has missed 12 consecutive games after being slew-footed against the Canadiens on Nov. 11. Henri Jokiharju and Ryan Johnson are candidates to be replaced in the lineup by Samuelsson. The left-shot blueliner produced just one goal over 13 games before getting injured.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now