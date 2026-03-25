Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Considered game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Samuelsson (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Samuelsson missed Tuesday's practice session due to an illness, but he felt better Wednesday morning and was on the ice for the Sabres' morning skate. He'll be evaluated in the hours leading up to puck drop, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Samuelsson has recorded points in three of his last four appearances, logging three assists, seven blocked shots, two PIM, a hit and a plus-4 rating while averaging 21:20 of ice time across that span.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago