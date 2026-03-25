Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Considered game-time decision
Samuelsson (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup against Boston, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson missed Tuesday's practice session due to an illness, but he felt better Wednesday morning and was on the ice for the Sabres' morning skate. He'll be evaluated in the hours leading up to puck drop, but he seems to be trending in the right direction. Samuelsson has recorded points in three of his last four appearances, logging three assists, seven blocked shots, two PIM, a hit and a plus-4 rating while averaging 21:20 of ice time across that span.
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