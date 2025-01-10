Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Expected to miss out Saturday

Samuelsson (illness) didn't practice Friday and isn't expected back against Seattle on Saturday, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

Samuelsson will be shelved for his second straight outing due to his illness, one that has also impacted forward Beck Malenstyn. With the 24-year-old Samuelsson once unavailable again Saturday, Jacob Bryson figures to remain on the third pairing while Henri Jokiharju should get an uptick in ice time.