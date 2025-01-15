Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Game-time call Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 15, 2025 at 7:05am

Samuelsson (illness) will be a game-time decision Wednesday versus Carolina, per Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald.

Samuelsson missed Buffalo's previous two games due to the illness. He did practice Monday, but it seems he's still not a sure thing to return. He has two goals, five points, 43 hits and 34 blocks in 26 outings in 2024-25. If Samuelsson is ready to play, then Jacob Bryson might be a healthy scratch.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now