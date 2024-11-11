Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Leaves Monday's game

Samuelsson (lower body) won't return to Monday's game against the Canadiens.

After being a healthy scratch for three straight games, Samuelsson logged 6:49 of ice before getting injured in his return to the lineup. He entered Monday's matchup with one goal, 15 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and 23 hits in 12 appearances. If Samuelsson can't play Thursday, Dennis Gilbert or Henri Jokiharju will suit up versus St. Louis.