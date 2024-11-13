Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 13, 2024

Samuelsson (lower body), as expected, was designated for injured reserve Wednesday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Considering Samuelsson is expected to be out for weeks, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him being shifted over to IR. With the open roster spot, the team added James Reimer off waivers and is currently carrying a trio of netminders. For his part, the 24-year-old Samuelsson hasn't offered much offensively this year, tallying just one point in 13 contests.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
