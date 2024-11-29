Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Starts skating
Samuelsson (lower body) resumed skating Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Samuelsson has been out on a week-to-week basis and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to play, and he's not necessarily guaranteed a spot in the Sabres' lineup once he returns, as he was scratched for three games before suffering his injury Nov. 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now