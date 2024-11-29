Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson Injury: Starts skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 3:13pm

Samuelsson (lower body) resumed skating Friday, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Samuelsson has been out on a week-to-week basis and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 13. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to play, and he's not necessarily guaranteed a spot in the Sabres' lineup once he returns, as he was scratched for three games before suffering his injury Nov. 11.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
