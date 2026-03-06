Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson News: Deposits empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Samuelsson scored an empty-net goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

Samuelsson snapped a five-game point drought with the empty-netter. The 25-year-old defenseman has had an incredible campaign with 12 goals, 35 points, 89 shots on net, a plus-32 rating, 103 hits and 121 blocked shots. He's currently in a top-four role, but he would be the most likely player to see his ice time drop with the Sabres' acquisitions of Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn in a trade with the Jets on Thursday. That said, Samuelsson's success could help him keep his minutes while Stanley slots in on the third pairing once he gets into the lineup.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
