Mattias Samuelsson News: Deposits empty-netter
Samuelsson scored an empty-net goal, blocked three shots and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.
Samuelsson snapped a five-game point drought with the empty-netter. The 25-year-old defenseman has had an incredible campaign with 12 goals, 35 points, 89 shots on net, a plus-32 rating, 103 hits and 121 blocked shots. He's currently in a top-four role, but he would be the most likely player to see his ice time drop with the Sabres' acquisitions of Logan Stanley and Luke Schenn in a trade with the Jets on Thursday. That said, Samuelsson's success could help him keep his minutes while Stanley slots in on the third pairing once he gets into the lineup.
