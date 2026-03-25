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Mattias Samuelsson News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Samuelsson (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Bruins.

Samuelsson participated in the Sabres' morning skate, so it's not much of a surprise that he's able to play in this contest. He'll be in a top-pairing role alongside Rasmus Dahlin. Samuelsson has three helpers and seven blocked shots over his last four games.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
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