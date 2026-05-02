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Mattias Samuelsson News: Lights lamp in Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 8:12am

Samuelsson scored a goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Samuelsson isn't known for being a scoring-first defenseman, but he found the back of the net twice in Buffalo's first-round series against Boston. He also added 19 hits and eight blocked shots. He hasn't been as productive offensively as he was in the 2025-26 regular season, but he could take on more of a defensive-minded role in the second round of the playoffs against Tampa Bay or Montreal.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
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