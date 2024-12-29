Fantasy Hockey
Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson News: Logs helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Samuelsson produced an assist and five hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Samuelsson has four points over his last seven outings. That's pretty good for a shutdown defenseman, but it's unlikely to be a pace he sustains in the long run. The blueliner has five points, 25 shots on net, 37 hits, 29 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 22 contests overall while often serving in a top-four role.

