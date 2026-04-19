Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson News: Nets go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Samuelsson scored a goal on two shots, added nine hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Bruins in Game 1.

Samuelsson had a career year in the regular season, but he faded a bit at the end with just seven points over his last 20 outings. In total, he had 13 goals and 41 points over 78 regular-season appearances. Samuelsson also logged 132 hits, 154 blocked shots and a plus-41 rating, so he'll provide some grit on the blue line in a top-four role.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
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