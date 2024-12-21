Mattias Samuelsson News: One of each in loss

Samuelsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Samuelsson has three points over five contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. That's better than he usually does on offense -- the 24-year-old is primarily a shutdown defenseman. He has just four points with 24 shots on net, 28 hits, 22 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 18 appearances. The Sabres have struggled mightily in recent weeks, but Samuelsson has looked decent since his return, so he should be able to keep a spot in the lineup.