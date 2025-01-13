Mattias Samuelsson News: Practices Monday

Samuelsson (illness) was a full participant in Monday's practice, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports.

Samuelsson should be an option for Wednesday's matchup versus Carolina after missing the last two games, though he could be a healthy scratch. Samuelsson skated on an extra pairing with Dennis Gilbert during Monday's session. The 24-year-old Samuelsson has two goals, five points, 25 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and 43 hits through 26 appearances this season.