Mattias Samuelsson News: Ready to rock
Samuelsson (rest) participated in Saturday's practice ahead of Buffalo's playoff opener against Boston on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Samuelsson returned to the top pairing after skipping Wednesday's matchup against Dallas to get some additional rest. He had a career year offensively during the 2025-26 regular season, collecting 13 goals and 41 points in 78 appearances. He also added 109 shots on net, 154 blocked shots and 132 hits.
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