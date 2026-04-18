Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Samuelsson (rest) participated in Saturday's practice ahead of Buffalo's playoff opener against Boston on Sunday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Samuelsson returned to the top pairing after skipping Wednesday's matchup against Dallas to get some additional rest. He had a career year offensively during the 2025-26 regular season, collecting 13 goals and 41 points in 78 appearances. He also added 109 shots on net, 154 blocked shots and 132 hits.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
NHL
Stanley Cup Playoffs: NHL Playoff Pool Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
3 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
15 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
22 days ago
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
NHL
NHL Barometer: Necas Climbing Higher
Author Image
Jan Levine
25 days ago