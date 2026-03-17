Mattias Samuelsson News: Registers assist in return
Samuelsson posted an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Samuelsson missed one game due to an undisclosed injury, sitting out Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. He had 22:20 of ice time Tuesday, so he looks good enough to handle his usual top-four minutes. Samuelsson is up to 37 points (12 goals, 25 helpers), 95 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 109 hits and a plus-32 rating over 65 appearances in what's been an impressive breakout campaign.
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