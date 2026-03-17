Mattias Samuelsson headshot

Mattias Samuelsson News: Registers assist in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Samuelsson posted an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Samuelsson missed one game due to an undisclosed injury, sitting out Saturday versus the Maple Leafs. He had 22:20 of ice time Tuesday, so he looks good enough to handle his usual top-four minutes. Samuelsson is up to 37 points (12 goals, 25 helpers), 95 shots on net, 133 blocked shots, 109 hits and a plus-32 rating over 65 appearances in what's been an impressive breakout campaign.

Mattias Samuelsson
Buffalo Sabres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mattias Samuelsson See More
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
NHL
NHL Picks Today: Best Plays on PrizePicks for Saturday, March 14th
Author Image
Greg Vara
4 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
19 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
47 days ago