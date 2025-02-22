Mattias Samuelsson News: Removed from IR
Samuelsson (foot) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a two-game absence, Samuelsson will be available to return to the lineup against the Rangers on Saturday. However, he might be a healthy scratch after serving as an extra during Friday's practice. He has contributed three goals, six assists, 39 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 57 hits through 35 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now