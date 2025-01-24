Mattias Samuelsson News: Scores, assists Thursday

Samuelsson posted a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Samuelsson was on a slump to open the new calendar year but has managed to turn things around of late with three points over his last three appearances. The 24-year-old blueliner has a good shot at establishing new career-high marks in several categories. He's only accounted for eight points throughout 31 games this season, but his previous season-best output is 10, established in both 2021-22 and 2022-23.