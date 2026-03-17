Mattias Samuelsson News: Set to return
Samuelsson (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday versus the Golden Knights, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Samuelsson missed one game due to the injury. He'll return to his usual top-four role with a spot on the penalty kill. The 26-year-old has had a career year on offense, but he has earned just two points over his last 10 outings.
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