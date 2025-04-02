Mattias Samuelsson News: Two helpers in Tuesday's win

Samuelsson notched two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Senators.

Both helpers came in the first period as the Sabres jumped out to a lead they would never relinquish. It was Samuelsson's first multi-point performance since Jan. 23, but the 25-year-old defenseman has picked up his scoring pace of late with a goal and five points in the last six games. On the season, Samuelsson has four goals and 14 points in 54 appearances with 87 hits, 84 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating.