Matty Beniers News: Buries goal

Beniers scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Beniers has earned five goals and eight points over his last 12 outings. While that's not outstanding production, it's a level of consistency that has often evaded the 22-year-old over the last couple of years. The center is now at 12 goals, 30 points, 97 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 55 appearances in a top-line role.