Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Collects power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Beniers notched a power-play assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Beniers has contributed seven helpers, including two on the power play, over his last seven games. He's yet to put an end to his goal drought, which reached 14 contests Thursday, but it's good to see the 22-year-old finding a way to get involved on offense again. He's at 17 points (two on the power play), 56 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 31 appearances this season, playing in a top-six role.

