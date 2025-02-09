Matty Beniers News: Completes comeback win in overtime

Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Beniers tallied at 2:58 of overtime to complete the Kraken's comeback win, cashing in on Morgan Frost's holding penalty. This was Beniers' second goal over the last three games, and he's racked up six tallies and three helpers across his last 14 outings. For the season, the 22-year-old center has 31 points (five on the power play), 101 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 57 appearances in a top-line role.