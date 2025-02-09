Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Completes comeback win in overtime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flames.

Beniers tallied at 2:58 of overtime to complete the Kraken's comeback win, cashing in on Morgan Frost's holding penalty. This was Beniers' second goal over the last three games, and he's racked up six tallies and three helpers across his last 14 outings. For the season, the 22-year-old center has 31 points (five on the power play), 101 shots on net, 50 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 57 appearances in a top-line role.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now