Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Deals helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Beniers logged an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Beniers fed Jaden Schwartz on the Kraken's second goal after the Kings committed a turnover. The 22-year-old Beniers has three points over his last four outings. He hasn't found the same scoring success of linemates Jaden Schwartz and Kaapo Kakko, but the trio has chemistry, which should safeguard Beniers from slipping in the lineup. Over 47 appearances this season, Beniers has nine goals, 16 helpers, 81 shots on net, 42 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
