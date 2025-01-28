Fantasy Hockey
Matty Beniers News: Delivers helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Beniers notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Beniers has a point in seven of his last nine games, earning four goals and three assists in that span. The 22-year-old has had few extended stretches of success this season, but he's played well since Kaapo Kakko was traded from the Rangers. Beniers is up to 11 goals, 18 helpers, 90 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating through 52 appearances.

