Matty Beniers News: Dishes pair of assists

Beniers notched two assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Beniers has a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. With the effort, he was able to achieve the second 50-point campaign of his career, which has made Beniers a silver lining on an otherwise unimpressive Kraken season. He has 20 goals, 30 assists, 149 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 80 appearances.