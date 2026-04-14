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Matty Beniers News: Dishes pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Beniers notched two assists in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Beniers has a goal and four helpers over his last six outings. With the effort, he was able to achieve the second 50-point campaign of his career, which has made Beniers a silver lining on an otherwise unimpressive Kraken season. He has 20 goals, 30 assists, 149 shots on net, 67 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 80 appearances.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
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