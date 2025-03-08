Matty Beniers News: First multi-point game since Jan. 2

Beniers had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Beniers had his first multipoint game since Jan. 2. In his last 25 games since, then, he has eight goals and five assists, including Saturday's effort. Beniers' goal stood as the winner -- he got the puck low in the offensive zone, stepped out from the goal line and ripped a shot past Samuel Ersson late in the second period. He hasn't taken the big step forward this year after last season's slide, but he has just 231 games under his belt. Beniers will be fine, although more offense may not come until next year.