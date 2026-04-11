Matty Beniers News: Hits 20-goal mark

Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Beniers had been limited to two helpers over his last eight outings. The 23-year-old center was able to get to the 20-goal mark for the third time in his four full NHL campaigns despite the recent slowdown. He has 48 points, 149 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 79 appearances this season in a top-line role.