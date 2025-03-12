Matty Beniers News: Nets equalizer on power play

Beniers scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Beniers' offense has come alive in March -- he has three goals and an assist over six games this month, surpassing the three points he put up over seven outings in February. He had a clutch tally Wednesday, tying the game with 2:12 left in the third period, which ultimately allowed Brandon Montour to score the fastest goal from the start of overtime in NHL history just a few minutes later. Beniers is up to 16 goals, 36 points, 117 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 66 appearances. He should be able to get back to the 40-point mark after missing it last season, but Beniers has yet to replicate the success he found as a rookie (57 points in 80 games) in 2022-23.