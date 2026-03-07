Matty Beniers News: Nets goal in loss
Beniers scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.
Beniers scored midway through the third period, but that only cut the deficit to 7-3 at the time. The 23-year-old has two goals over six contests since the Olympic break, which appears to have sapped the momentum he was building before the NHL went on pause. The center is at 16 goals, 39 points, 118 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 62 appearances this season. Beniers remains in a top-line role, but he's little more than a depth forward in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Beniers See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 26 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week7 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 288 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Beniers See More