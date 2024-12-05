Matty Beniers News: Puts up assist in win

Beniers notched an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Beniers helped out on a Vince Dunn tally in the second period. With four helpers in his last three games, it appears Beniers has found some success during the Kraken's latest round of lineup shuffles -- he's now playing alongside Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde. Beniers is at 14 points, 51 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 contests, and he remains firmly in a top-six role.