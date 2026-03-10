Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Scores again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Beniers scored a goal on three shots and added five PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Beniers put the Kraken ahead 2-0 in the first period. In the third, he participated in his first NHL fight, dropping the mitts with Justin Barron after the Nashville defenseman cross-checked Jared McCann. Beniers doesn't have much of an edge, which typically limits his fantasy value since he has pedestrian offense for a center. He's at 17 goals, 40 points, 121 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 63 appearances.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Beniers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Matty Beniers See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, March 2
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 28
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
12 days ago