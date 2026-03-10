Matty Beniers News: Scores again Tuesday

Beniers scored a goal on three shots and added five PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Beniers put the Kraken ahead 2-0 in the first period. In the third, he participated in his first NHL fight, dropping the mitts with Justin Barron after the Nashville defenseman cross-checked Jared McCann. Beniers doesn't have much of an edge, which typically limits his fantasy value since he has pedestrian offense for a center. He's at 17 goals, 40 points, 121 shots on net, 55 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 63 appearances.