Matty Beniers News: Scores during second-period rally

Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Oilers.

Beniers stretched the Kraken's lead to 4-0 with the fourth of five goals in the first 12:41 of the second period. The center's steady March continues -- he has five goals and four assists over 13 outings this month. He's up to 18 goals, 41 points, 132 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 38 hits and a plus-1 rating over 73 appearances in a top-six role.