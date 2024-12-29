Matty Beniers News: Scores in Saturday's win

Beniers scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Beniers ended a 19-game goal drought with the tally. In that span, he had eight assists and 32 shots on net, which isn't great production for a center in a top-six role. The 22-year-old is at five goals, 14 assists, 65 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 37 appearances this season.