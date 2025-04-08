Matty Beniers News: Scores vs. Los Angeles
Beniers scored a goal, took three shots and recorded five blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
Beniers scored his 19th goal of the season in this tight win Monday, but the 22-year-old has improved marginally after struggling in his sophomore year, and it seems he won't be able to replicate the 57-point performance he posted as a rookie in 2022-23. This goal snapped a four-game goal drought for him, but given his struggles, it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats at the moment.
