Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Scores vs. Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Beniers scored a goal, took three shots and recorded five blocked shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Beniers scored his 19th goal of the season in this tight win Monday, but the 22-year-old has improved marginally after struggling in his sophomore year, and it seems he won't be able to replicate the 57-point performance he posted as a rookie in 2022-23. This goal snapped a four-game goal drought for him, but given his struggles, it's hard to trust him in most fantasy formats at the moment.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
