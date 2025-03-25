Matty Beniers News: Sets up equalizer

Beniers notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Beniers got on the scoresheet in consecutive contests for the first time since he had a point in each game surrounding the 4 Nations Face-Off break. It's been a decent March for Beniers, who has four goals and four assists over 12 outings this month. He's up to 40 points, 129 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 37 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 72 appearances. With his recent play, a 45-point campaign is still within reach, but he's likely to fall short of 50 for the second time in three NHL campaigns.