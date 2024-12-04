Fantasy Hockey
Matty Beniers News: Sets up two goals Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 8:44am

Beniers recorded two assists, a plus-3 rating and two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

Beniers set up Jaden Schwartz's opening goal just 19 seconds into the game, and he doubled his helpers tally by delivering one of the assists in Yanni Gourde's third-period strike. Beniers went through a seven-game pointless slump between Nov. 16 and Nov. 29, but he's bounced back admirably with three assists over his last two outings. The 22-year-old has four goals and nine assists across 26 contests this season, but he remains behind the pace of the numbers he posted in his previous two campaigns with the Kraken.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
