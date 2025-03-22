Matty Beniers News: Slides power-play assist

Beniers logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Oilers.

Beniers has three goals and three helpers, including one of each on the power play, over his last eight games. While he hasn't gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back contests in that span, it's a little bit stronger showing in consistency. The 22-year-old center is up to 39 points (eight on the power play), 127 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 71 appearances this season. The 20-goal and 40-point marks are within reach, though that's still modest production for most top-six centers.