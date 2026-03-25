Matty Beniers News: Sparks rally Tuesday

Beniers scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Panthers.

The Kraken looked to be heading for a crushing loss in regulation, but Beniers' goal was the first of three in a span of 2:21 during the third period to salvage one standings point from this game. Beniers has seven points and 19 shots on net over 11 contests in March. For the season, he is up to 19 goals, 45 points, 131 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 70 appearances as the first-line center.