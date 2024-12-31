Matty Beniers News: Tallies again Monday

Beniers scored a goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Beniers got in on a break and flubbed a shot attempt, but he stayed with the play and banked in the Kraken's fourth goal off Karel Vejmelka's skate. This was Beniers' second straight game with a goal, and he has his first three-game point streak since Nov. 30-Dec. 5. The 22-year-old's struggled to sustain long stretches of offense, but he has a reasonable 20 points, 69 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 38 contests this season.