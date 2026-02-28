Matty Beniers headshot

Matty Beniers News: Tallies on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Beniers scored a power-play goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Beniers snapped a five-game point drought with the goal. It was initially credited to Jordan Eberle, but a scoring change was made when it was ruled the puck clipped off Beniers' skate. Beniers has reached the 15-goal mark this season, a threshold he's achieved in each of his four full campaigns. He's at 38 points (11 on the power play), 112 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 59 appearances in a top-line role.

