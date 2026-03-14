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Matty Beniers News: Three-point effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Beniers scored a goal, dished two assists and went plus-4 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Beniers showed immediate chemistry with newcomer Bobby McMann, who joined him and Jordan Eberle on the top line. The 23-year-old Beniers is carrying some momentum with four goals and two assists over his last seven contests. The center is up to 18 goals, 43 points, 123 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 65 appearances. It took him all 82 games last year to earn 43 points -- Beniers is on pace to top the 50-point mark for the second time in his career.

Matty Beniers
Seattle Kraken
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