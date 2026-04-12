Matvei Gridin Injury: Unavailable for Sunday's matchup

Gridin has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Utah due to an illness.

Gridin hasn't missed a game since early March, but he'll be unavailable Sunday due to his illness. He's appeared in 22 games since the Olympic break, recording three goals, 10 assists, 17 blocked shots, four hits and two PIM while averaging 15:34 of ice time. It's not yet clear when he'll be back in action, but his next opportunity to suit up will be Tuesday against the Avalanche.